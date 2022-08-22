Vietnam among top world’s destinations with the fastest growth in tourism

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), Vietnam continues to be among the top destinations with the fastest tourism growth in the world at a monthly increase of 50-70% from the beginning of 2022.

Vietnam welcomed 954,000 international tourists in the first seven months of 2022, a nine-fold increase over the same period last year. According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the growth rate of foreign arrivals averaged 62% per month in the January-July period.

Most of the foreign visitors come from Asia-Pacific, including Southeast Asian countries such as Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia. South Korea was Vietnam’s largest source of tourists during this period, followed by the US.

Although small, the number of tourists coming from Europe is also increasing, with relatively high growth, especially those from the UK, France and Germany.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism said that the recovery prospects of tourism businesses are more positive as the number of businesses reopening is increasing, providing more jobs. In the first half of the year, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism issued new licenses to 312 international tour operators, an increase of 286 companies compared to 2021.

Hoi An ancient town is crowded with tourists after the pandemic. Photo: Lonely Planet

As of the end of June, Vietnam had 2,415 international tour operators and 1,060 domestic companies.

According to the World Economic Forum’s 2021 tourism and tourism development index report, Vietnam’s tourism has increased 8 places. With 6/17 pillar indexes ranked among the top in the world, Vietnam’s tourism ranks in the top 3 fastest growing countries. Results from the government’s flexible response policy to the epidemic.

Malaysia’s Barnama news site also commented similarly, saying that the number of international visitors to Vietnam increased 4.5 times compared to 2021. In the first 5 months of the year, revenue from tourism increased by 34.7%.

Search volume for accommodation in Vietnam last month reached 100 points, 5.9 times higher than the beginning of March (17 points). The majority of traffic comes from the US, Australia, Singapore, India, Japan, Korea, UK, Malaysia, Germany and Thailand.

Foreign tourists are gradually returning to Vietnam. Photo: CNN

Meanwhile, the number of Vietnamese tourists searching for foreign destinations in July increased by 780% over the same period last year as international tourism increased again. The most searched destinations include six countries in Southeast Asia, namely Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Vietnam National Administration of Tourism also noted that Vietnam will attend the JATA Travel Fair in Japan from September 22-25 and the World Travel Market (WTM) in the UK from November 7-9 to attract more foreign visitors.

Vietnam will also host the International Travel Expo, one of the two largest international travel exhibitions in Vietnam, in Ho Chi Minh City from September 8-10.

A safe destination, cheap travel costs, friendly people, many attractive sights… are the strengths of Vietnam for international tourists, according to AsiaHighlight.

@ Vietnamnet