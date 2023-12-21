Vietnam among top 5 ideal destinations to celebrate the New Year

Recently, the renowned Australian newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald honored Vietnam as one of the top 5 ideal destinations in the world to celebrate the New Year with family and friends.

“For those seeking a tranquil overseas holiday with beautiful landscapes, shopping opportunities, excellent cuisine, diverse culture, and rich history, Vietnam stands out as a remarkable choice,” the newspaper remarked.

Furthermore, foreign tourists no longer need to worry excessively as Vietnam’s transportation system is continuously improving. In addition, there are professionally organized tour activities, as well as numerous luxurious resorts and hotels. Vietnam’s gateway cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are both incredibly attractive, representing the bustling entrepreneurial energy.

The Australian newspaper suggests that travelers explore the rural areas to discover expansive rice fields and rustic villages against the backdrop of lush hills. Since both Northern and Southern Vietnam offer distinctly different experiences, SMH encourages travelers to spend at least 10 days exploring.

December marks the beginning of the dry season in the South and is an ideal time to explore the water landscapes of the Mekong Delta. Along with floating markets, abundant bird flocks, and water meadows, tourists should not miss the beautiful area around Chau Doc, near the Cambodia border.

In Hanoi during this time of the year, visitors can expect warm sunny days with low humidity, although nights may be chilly. According to the author Michael Gebicki, the northern hills of Vietnam, especially cold in December, provide tourists with a tropical snowfall experience.

Other destinations on the list include Nepal, Maldives, Cambodia, and India.

