Vietnam among top 10 countries with cheapest electric vehicle charging costs globally

Specifically, Vietnam is ranked 5th among the surveyed countries, with an electric charging cost of only 1.55 AUD (almost 1 USD) to travel 100 kilometers. In addition, the fuel savings rate between electric and gasoline-powered vehicles in Vietnam is quite high at 83.51%.

Vietnam has the 5th cheapest electricity charging cost in the world.

According to the statistics, our country is only behind 4 other countries. Argentina has the cheapest electric charging cost in the world at just 0.7 AUD (0.45 USD). Converted to USD, the next countries with low charging costs include Malaysia (0.624 USD), India (0.92 USD), and the UAE (0.98 USD).

According to the research, Compare the Market used two versions of Hyundai Kona vehicles, electric and gasoline, for comparison. The electric version of Hyundai Kona uses a 39.2 kWh battery pack, providing a range of 305 km per charge.

Meanwhile, the gasoline-powered version is equipped with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine, offering a maximum driving range of 806 km.

In the Vietnamese market, the electric car segment is expanding, with VinFast being the most prominent brand in this category.

VinFast owns a range of electric SUV products from sizes A-E.

Furthermore, well-established car manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, and Hyundai are also moving towards electrifying vehicles in our country.