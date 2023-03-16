Vietnam Among the Countries With the Highest Motorbike Usage

Motorcycles have become a popular means of transportation worldwide due to their practicality and low fuel consumption, especially in big and small cities.

As a result, the concentration of motorcycles has grown exponentially in many countries, prompting the question of which countries can be considered motorcycle capitals.

According to the Pew Research Center, 58% of all motorbikes are located in the Asia Pacific region. However, read on to find out which countries have the highest number of motorcycle users.

Thailand

Thailand is known for its paradisiacal landscapes and is also referred to as “the land of 100 million scooters.” The streets are filled with bikes of various brands, colors, and styles.

Nearly 87% of Thailand’s population owns at least one motorcycle, resulting in almost 20 million scooters in the country. This high number explains why Thailand is among the countries with the most significant number of motorcycles.

Vietnam

A man riding a mini-motorbike in Hanoi’s street @ Yu Jason

In Vietnam, motorcycles are the primary mode of transportation. The country has over 45 million bikes, and almost 86% of the population owns at least one. Despite the saturation of the market, the sales of two-wheelers continue to rise.

Hanoi is known for its traffic congestion due to the high number of bikes on the roads, prompting the government to intervene and reduce the number of bikes on the streets.

Malaysia

A man transports his dog on a motorcycle past a closed cafe during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

Malaysia

Malaysia is a country where the number of motorbikes and cars is nearly equal. With a population of 32 million people, there are approximately 13 million bikes in the country. This means that almost 5.8 out of 7 million households in Malaysia own a motorcycle, making it a convenient mode of transportation.

However, there have been many fatalities on the roads due to motorcycle accidents.

Indonesia

Indonesia is the world’s largest market for bikes and scooters, and Jakarta, its capital, is notorious for traffic congestion. The city has an estimated 15 million motorcycles on its roads, outnumbering cars by a significant margin.

Indonesia has over 80 million motorbikes in the country, with more than 85% of households owning at least one bike. This makes it the most popular mode of transportation, even for families.

However, despite their popularity, these countries are also known for high rates of motorcycle accidents. As riders, it is crucial to prioritize safety and take preventive measures. For example, ankle injuries are common while riding a motorbike, so investing in UL biker boots can provide added protection.