Vietnam allows to resume many domestic routes to meet the year-end travel demand

The Vietnamese Ministry of Transport has approved increasing the frequency of flights on many domestic routes to meet the year-end travel demand.

Under a decision issued on Tuesday, the number of return flights on Hanoi – Da Nang, Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang – Ho Chi Minh City routes will be raised to a maximum of 16 per day from the current six from Wednesday to December 14.

In the remaining half of the month, the maximum number of daily two-way flights will be 20 on those three routes, and nine on others.

The decision also mentioned conditions for passengers, such as presenting certificates of full vaccination against COVID-19 or recovery from the disease, and testing negative for the coronavirus using real-time RT-PCR or rapid antigen testing methods within 72 hours of departure.

Those departing from high-risk areas like Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho must furnish a negative coronavirus test before boarding, even if they have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from the respiratory disease.

Besides, all passengers have to make health declarations, using the PC-COVID application.

Passengers will not be allowed to board their flight if they show symptoms of a cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle ache, sore throat or loss of taste.

The Vietnamese government has allowed airlines to resume flying on all domestic routes since October 21 at reduced frequencies.

Last week, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam sought approval from the transport ministry to increase flight frequency among major cities to cater to higher travel demand during the year-end peak season.

Source: Tuoi tre.

