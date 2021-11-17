Vietnam Airlines to launch the first regular commercial flight to the US from November 28

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will operate its first regular commercial flight to the US from November 28. The information was given by Le Hong Ha, General Director of Vietnam Airlines. More stories at Vietnam Insider’s homepage.

According to Ha, the flight will depart Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City for San Francisco International Airport in California, taking around 13 hours and 50 minutes.

On the return route, it would leave San Francisco on the evening of November 29 (local time) for HCM City 16 hours and 40 minutes later.

From December this year, there will be two fights per week. The frequency will be raised by one weekly when the Covid-19 pandemic is controlled better. The carrier will use the Airbus A350 for the route.

On November 4, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Vietnam Airlines had secured a licence to conduct direct flights for both passengers and cargo. This was the final permit required from the US side for Vietnam Airlines to carry out the route.

On November 16, Charles Ranado, Senior Commercial Officer of the US Embassy in Vietnam, presented the licence to Vietnam Airlines. He expected that the air route would help to contribute to boosting the relationship between the two nations.

Vietnam Airlines’ General Director Le Hong Ha said that the national carrier has considered opening flights to Los Angeles in the coming time.

Source: Dan Tri.

