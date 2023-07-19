Vietnam Airlines to host 2023 World Aviation Safety and Operations Conference

Aviation safety is one of the crucial areas that IATA focuses on and organizes annually through separate events. This year, the IATA World Conference on Safety and Aviation Operations 2023, with the theme “Leadership in Action: Advancing Safety and Efficiency,” will be the first comprehensive event organized by IATA addressing aviation safety as a whole, bringing together over 800 invitees representing leadership from airlines and international aviation organizations worldwide.

Notably, the conference takes place at a time when ensuring absolute safety is of utmost importance, as airlines mobilize all resources to resume operations and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Mr. Le Hong Ha, the CEO of Vietnam Airlines, safety is the top priority in the aviation industry and the core foundation in all activities of Vietnam Airlines. As an official member of IATA, Vietnam Airlines is honored to host this event, which will affirm its capability and influence, as well as the status of the national airline and Vietnam’s aviation industry in the global aviation market.

“Tourism is the key to driving strong economic development, with significant contributions from the aviation industry, directly supporting economic recovery, trade, cultural exchange, etc. among nations. This conference is an opportunity for industry leaders and aviation authorities to propose solutions to safety, operations, and infrastructure-related issues, thereby enhancing global aviation safety,” Mr. Ha expressed his expectations.

Mr. Willie Walsh, the Director-General of IATA, stated that the 2023 World Conference on Safety and Aviation Operations in Hanoi will gather a community of experts in global aviation safety on an international scale. As the host airline, Vietnam Airlines is demonstrating a strong commitment to sharing and enhancing knowledge about aviation safety.

As an official IATA member since 2006, Vietnam Airlines has successfully renewed the IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) Safety Certification for the 10th consecutive time. The airline ensures that all system operations fully comply with IOSA standards based on four core objectives: ensuring program reliability for safety and quality, standardizing evaluation processes, ensuring continuous adherence to IOSA standards, and focusing on implementation.

Participating in the 2023 World Conference on Safety and Aviation Operations as the host provides Vietnam Airlines with an opportunity to emphasize and raise awareness about the particular significance of ensuring safety in aviation operations. It is also a special occasion for Vietnam Airlines to showcase the beauty of the country, thereby promoting the expansion of flight networks and connections across various fields and industries, such as economics, politics, culture, and tourism, between Vietnam and the world.

@Vietnamnet