Vietnam Airlines to dismiss pilots testing positive for banned substances

On July 12th, Vietnam Airlines reported to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam regarding the coordinated results with the Aviation Medical Center (AMC) to clarify the case of pilot P.H.D. who tested positive for a banned substance.

According to the statement from the AMC, the presence of banned substances in the pilot’s blood and urine is unrelated to the use of the two pain medications that the pilot had declared.

Previously, based on the airline’s preventive testing results, the pilot P.H.D.’s test sample was found to contain banned substances. During the subsequent investigation, the pilot provided information about two pain medications being used, but there was no prescription from a doctor.

“Based on the report from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the airline will proceed with the disciplinary procedures and handle pilot P.H.D. according to regulations. This pilot will face the highest disciplinary measure, which is termination of employment,” said Mr. Dang Anh Tuan, spokesperson for Vietnam Airlines.

Vietnam Airlines reaffirms that ensuring operational safety, passenger health, and the well-being of their employees are their top priorities. Therefore, the airline actively conducts inspections and reviews to promptly detect and handle any violations of regulations and internal policies in this field.

In particular, pilot health checks are regularly and randomly conducted by the airline. Any misconduct is dealt with strictly and without cover-up.

@Zing News