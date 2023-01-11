Vietnam airlines prepares to restore flight routes to China

According to information from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, airlines recommend that this agency continue to work with Chinese side to have a policy to relax regulations on using slots (time of landing) for the summer flight schedule 2023. In addition, the airline also wants relevant agencies to have a visa policy suitable for Chinese tourists to attract this number of tourists in order to fully restore the flight route between two countries soon.

Passengers at Noi Bai International Airport. Photo: Minh Duy

Difficulties in the first phase of connecting flights

China has lifted restrictions on regular international flights and eased some medical quarantine and immigration policies imposed on January 8.

According to information from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, in order to re-operate routes to China, the agency has worked with airlines, including Vietnam Airlines, VietJet Air, Bamboo Airways, Pacific Airlines and Vietravel Airlines to specific plan table.

The airlines said that in the first phase of fully restoring flight routes to China, specifically with the summer 2023 flight schedule (from March 26 to October 28), maintaining the same frequency as the previous phase. Before the translation to keep the historical slot (time of landing) for the summer of 2024 is a difficult problem. Especially with flights to Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Therefore, airlines recommend that the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam continue to work with the Civil Aviation Administration of China to have a policy to relax the regulations on using slots for the summer 2023 flight schedule on a reciprocal basis. , applies to airlines in both countries.

In addition, aviation enterprises also proposed the Ministry of Transport to consult with relevant ministries and sectors to propose a visa policy suitable for Chinese tourists to facilitate recovery and development aviation and tourism markets.

The main source of passengers on the routes between Vietnam and China are tourists. For Chinese tourists, according to data from the National Administration of Tourism, in 2019, China is the largest market sending tourists to Vietnam with more than 5.8 million visitors, accounting for one-third of the total number of international visitors to Vietnam at that time.

How are regular flights connected?

According to information from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, the Civil Aviation Administration of China allows airlines to resume regular flights with the frequency specified in the agreements of the bilateral aviation agreements. Restrictions on the number of international passenger flights and limits on the number of passengers carried are removed.

Regarding the time of landing (slot), airlines can restore flights as before the Covid-19 pandemic, using historical slots based on the principle of reciprocity.

Regarding flight permits, airlines that are currently licensed to operate appropriate international passenger flights can apply to resume operations that have been approved for the 2019 winter schedule. flights, opening new routes… for the summer flight schedule to be considered after January 8, 2023.

On December 9, 2022, the first regular commercial flight between Vietnam and China resumed after nearly three years of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was a flight of Vietnam Airlines, flying from Ho Chi Minh City to Guangzhou.

Notes for people who want to go to China

People who want to enter China need to do a PCR test within 48 hours before departure. If the test results are negative, they are allowed to enter the country, no need to apply for a health code from the Chinese Embassy abroad, but must fill in the test results and the Customs Entry Health Code Card.

If the results show positive, the person entering the country needs to wait for the negative result to be allowed in. China abolishes the regulation of PCR testing for all passengers on entry.

People entering the country with valid health declarations according to the quarantine regulations of the border-gate customs office will be allowed to enter without isolation. If there are signs, symptoms of fever… will be tested for antigens by the customs office.

Test cases found to be positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus, mild symptoms or no symptoms can be isolated for treatment at home, in isolation or self-treatment. Other cases must go to medical facilities for treatment.

@ Thesaigontimes