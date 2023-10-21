Vietnam Airlines opens sale of Lunar New Year promotional tickets priced at 666,000 VND

This program is available for routes between Ho Chi Minh City and various cities such as Hai Phong, Van Don, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Dong Hoi, Hue, Da Nang, Quy Nhon, Chu Lai, Tuy Hoa, Pleiku, and Buon Ma Thuot.

The discounted tickets are available for purchase from now until November 15, 2023, and are applicable for flights to Ho Chi Minh City from February 2, 2024, to February 10, 2024, and for flights departing from Ho Chi Minh City from February 17, 2024, to February 25, 2024.

Vietnam Airlines advises passengers to purchase tickets through the official website, mobile app, authorized agents, or the airline’s official ticket offices and request invoices to avoid buying fake or inflated tickets.

If purchasing tickets on the website, passengers should ensure they access the correct website address, www.vietnamairlines.com, and be cautious when transacting on other websites, especially those with addresses and designs closely resembling the official website, as there is a risk of fraud and exploitation.

For more information and assistance, passengers can send messages on the official website, visit Vietnam Airlines’ Facebook page, or contact the Customer Care Hotline at 1900 1100.

According to Vietnam Airlines’ statistics, the domestic aviation market recorded a 7% growth in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period in 2022. To meet the increased demand for domestic travel during the Tet holiday season, the airline will proactively coordinate aircraft resources, add more domestic flights, ensure an ample supply of seats, and offer attractive fares for passengers.

@Cafef