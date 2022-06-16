Vietnam Airlines opens direct flight between Vietnam and India

Vietnam Airlines has just opened a direct flight between Vietnam and India on the afternoon of June 15. From here, there will be 3 flights per week from Hanoi and 2 flights from Ho Chi Minh City to New Delhi, the capital of this country.

According to information from Vietnam Airlines, the first flight with number VN5025 from Hanoi arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi at 2:25 pm, local time. The return flight from this capital to Hanoi also flew in the afternoon of the same day.

From now on, flights between Hanoi and New Delhi will take off on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Flights between Ho Chi Minh City and New Delhi take off on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The airline uses wide-body aircraft such as Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 to fly on the route connecting Vietnam and India.

On the occasion of opening a new route, Vietnam Airlines sells preferential tickets from 300 USD/round trip, about 6.93 million VND, including taxes and fees. The program applies to tickets purchased at the airline’s website, mobile application, box office and official agents.

Regarding international routes, Vietnam Airlines said that from June 22, it will reopen Terminal 4, London Heathrow International Airport (LHR), England.

Then, from July 5, the airline will increase 2 flights per week between the UK and Vietnam, bringing the total number of flights on this route to 3 flights per week.

Specifically, from July 5 to August 10, the London – Hanoi route and the opposite direction fly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays every week. From August 11 to October 29, this route has flights every Tuesday and Thursday. The London – Ho Chi Minh City leg is resumed, flying on Saturdays, and flying every Friday in the opposite direction.

@ Saigon Times

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

