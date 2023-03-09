Home » Vietnam Airlines offers discounted rates for students on both domestic and international flights
Vietnam Airlines has officially introduced the LotuStudents program, which offers savings on domestic and international flights provided by Vietnam Airlines to passengers aged 18 to 26.

by Linh Vu
Accordingly, beginning in 2023, Vietnam Airlines will give a 5% discount on domestic flights in Vietnam and a 10% discount on foreign flights.

Customers aged 18 to 26 who are “Bong Sen Vang” (Lotusmiles) members and have valid student cards are eligible for this program. Travelers must present their student IDs upon checking in.

Passengers must use the Lotusmiles portion of the Vietnam Airlines mobile app to register to become a Lotusmiles member and get rewards.

The program is applicable to the standard economy, economy, and flexible economy classes when ordering tickets on the Vietnam Airlines website or through ticket offices, which are official agents of the airline.

