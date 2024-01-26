Vietnam Airlines leases 4 Airbus A320 aircraft to serve the Tet peak

Four wet-leased aircraft (leased with both the aircraft and the serving personnel) will help the airline supplement nearly 1,000 flights during the peak season.

The rented Vietnam Airlines plane just arrived at Tan Son Nhat airport on the afternoon of January 25. Photo: VNA.

The first additional aircraft is scheduled to land at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on the afternoon of January 25 and is expected to be put into operation by Vietnam Airlines on January 26. The remaining aircraft will be received in the early days of February.

According to the airline’s representative, these supplementary aircraft have a capacity of 180 passengers and are serviced by Vietnam Airlines’ flight attendants as well as foreign flight attendants according to the airline’s service standards, excluding the entertainment system.

Vietnam Airlines has planned to adjust the flight schedule accordingly for Airbus A320 aircraft and flexible adjustments based on passenger demand during peak times. The airline also recommends passengers to adhere to regulations regarding the number, weight, and size of luggage when flying.

Thus, based on the updated capacity as of now, the Vietnam Airlines Group (including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and VASCO) can provide a total of 2.86 million seats during the Tet peak period across the domestic and international flight network. The unit has also significantly increased the number of flights in the early morning and late night with over 1,300 flights.

Earlier, Bamboo Airways also welcomed additional Airbus A320 aircraft to join its fleet to serve the peak of the 2024 Lunar New Year. The airline plans to increase its supply capacity by 20%, with increased frequency on major routes between Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City, between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang, and on local routes with high demand.

In early January, Vietjet also received an addition of 4 aircraft to serve passengers during the peak Tet Lunar New Year 2024, bringing the airline’s fleet to 103 aircraft.

@Znews