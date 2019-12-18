Home » Vietnam Airlines launches the new route between Hanoi and Macau
Vietnam Airlines launches the new route between Hanoi and Macau

by Helen Huynh
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has just launched its flights between Hanoi and China’s Macau, with flight VN456 departing from Hanoi at 19:45 on December 16, and VN459 leaving Macau at 8:35 on December 17 (local time).

The new route has one return flight daily between the two destinations, with flights from Hanoi departing at 19:45 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and at 4:00 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Meanwhile, flights from Macau depart at 23:50 every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and at 8:35 on the three other days of the week.

According to Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau Tran Thanh Huan, the new service will help meet the increasing travel demand between the two destinations and promote trade connectivity, cooperation and exchange between the Greater Bay Area (including Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau) and Vietnam.

“With this new air route, I believe that more people in Macau and the Greater Bay Area as a whole will have chances to explore Hanoi, and seek investment opportunities in Vietnam,” he said.

Huan noted remarkable progress in Vietnam-Macau ties in recent years. Two-way trade reached 82.4 million USD in 2018, up 40.2 percent from the same time last year. The trade value was estimated at 73.2 million USD during January-October, a year-on-year increase of 2.4 percent.

Currently, Macau is running 15 investment projects in Vietnam with total registered capital of 151.6 million USD.

The newly launched route helps Vietnam Airlines increase its total services to China to 18, and facilitate travel to areas in vicinity of Macau like Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Shenzhen./.

Source: VNA

Helen Huynh

Helen Huynh is an investment consultant at GBS - A business law firm in Vietnam and contributing writer for Vietnam Insider. If you want to start your own business in Vietnam, protect your right or you just want to ask something, you can contact Helen via info@gbs.com.vn, via +84903189033 in Mobile | Viber | WhatsApp or visit https://gbs.com.vn

