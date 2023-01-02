Home » Vietnam Airlines is about to waive round-trip airfares for workers during the Lunar New Year.
Enterprise

Vietnam Airlines is about to waive round-trip airfares for workers during the Lunar New Year.

by Phuoc Hong

The outbound flight has a route from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi on January 9, 2023; Return flights have itineraries from Hanoi, Van Don, Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, Vinh to Ho Chi Minh City on February 10-15, 2023.

According to information from the Vietnam Airlines Corporation (Vietnam Airlines), the national airline will organize 01 free round-trip flight for employees whose hometown in the northern provinces is working in the northern provinces south to return home during the Lunar New Year. Workers are also supported with expenses from Noi Bai airport to transit stations to continue to their hometown.

The program called “Dream Flight – Reunion Journey”, was organized thanks to the support of LotuSmiles members at the charity auction that took place on December 1, 2022.

Vietnam Airlines is about to offer a free round-trip flight for workers in the South to visit their hometowns in the North during the Lunar New Year.

The list is proposed by the Labor Confederations of the Southern provinces, on the basis of prioritizing workers with difficult circumstances, who have spent many Tet seasons away from their homeland. In addition, Vietnam Airlines offers a number of tickets to employees who register on its fanpage.

Source: CafeF

