Vietnam Airlines increases more flights between Vietnam and India, from March 26

Vietnam Airlines, in particular, offers four flights every week on the route Hanoi-New Delhi, departing on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. At the same time, the airline runs three weekly flights between Ho Chi Minh City and New Delhi, departing on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Under this proposal, the number of flights between Vietnam and India will rise by 30% beginning March 26 compared to the existing flight schedule. The expansion is significant to fulfill the growing demand for passenger and freight transit between the two nations.

Vietnam Airlines is offering special prices on direct flights between Vietnam and India on this occasion. The round-trip ticket price, including taxes and fees, starts at VND 7,113,000 for customers purchasing tickets through Vietnam Airlines’ website, mobile application, ticket offices, and agents in Vietnam, and at 23,950 INR for customers purchasing tickets through Vietnam Airlines’ ticket offices and agents in India.

The offer is valid for flights bought between now and December 31, 2023, with departures between March 26 and December 31, 2023.

From June 2022, Vietnam Airlines will officially operate a direct service between Vietnam and India. Vietnam Airlines is planning to launch a new route to Mumbai, one of India’s most important economic, cultural, and social capitals, in the near future.