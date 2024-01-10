Vietnam Airlines in the top 10 most punctual in Asia

The UK-based data analytics company specializing in aviation, Cirium, has recently released its annual report on On-Time Performance (OTP) of global airlines, based on operational efficiency and punctuality.

According to the report, Vietnam Airlines ranked 9th out of the top 10 most punctual airlines in the Asia-Pacific region in 2023, with an on-time flight rate of 77.46% out of a total of 150,674 flights.

Cirium calculates on-time performance by considering that an aircraft must be at the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled time and depart within 15 minutes of the initially announced time.

Vietnam Airlines is the most punctual airline in Vietnam

In the 2023 report, IndiGo, the largest airline in India, secured the 4th position in the list of the most punctual airlines in the Asia-Pacific region. All Nippon Airways from Japan claimed the top spot, followed by Japan Airlines in second place, and Thai Air Asia in third.

Specifically, the top 10 most punctual airlines in 2023 in the Asia-Pacific region are as follows:

All Nippon Airways, Japan (On-time rate: 82.75%) Japan Airlines, Japan (82.58%) Thai AirAsia, Thailand (82.52%) IndiGo, India (82.12%) Air New Zealand, New Zealand (79.68%) Garuda Indonesia, Indonesia (78.67%) Singapore Airlines, Singapore (78.57%) Philippines Airlines, Philippines (77.46%) Vietnam Airlines, Vietnam (77.46%) Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong (76.32%)

Meanwhile, the top 5 most punctual airlines globally include Avianca Airlines, the national airline of Colombia, with an 85.73% on-time rate, followed by Azul Airlines, Qatar Airways, Delta Air Lines, and Iberia.

Cirium compiled this list by analyzing real-time data from 600 sources, ensuring accuracy from airports, airline ground service providers, global distribution systems, airlines, location data, civil aviation authorities, and exclusive data partner relationships.

@Thanhnien.vn