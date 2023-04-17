Home » Vietnam Airlines has launched a new route to Mumbai (India)
On April 17, Vietnam's national airline (Vietnam Airlines) announced that beginning May 20, Vietnam Airlines would fly a new route between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Mumbai (India), with the purpose of consistently extending its international route network to meet the travel demands of customers.

by Linh Vu

The new route provides attractive opportunities for travelers who want to visit the city, which is considered the commercial and cultural center of this South Asian country.

Accordingly, Vietnam Airlines runs four flights per week between Hanoi and Mumbai on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and three flights per week between Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. An Airbus A321 carries out the flights.

On the occasion of the opening of a new route, Vietnam Airlines has launched promotions on routes between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Mumbai for customers to purchase tickets at the Vietnam Airlines website, mobile application, ticket offices, and official agents for a round trip ticket price of only 199 USD (equivalent to 4,597,000 VND including taxes and fees). The ticket fare may change depending on the exchange rate. The offer is valid for tickets purchased between now and the end of May 26 and departing between May 20 and May 26.

Previously, the airline operated a direct flight between Vietnam and New Delhi beginning in June 2022. The new Mumbai route will contribute to strengthening commercial, cultural, and social ties between the two nations.

