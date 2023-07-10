Home » Vietnam Airlines has formally announced the sale of three A321 aircraft
Vietnam Airlines has formally announced the sale of three A321 aircraft

Vietnam Airlines has just launched the sale of three Airbus A321CEO series aircraft manufactured in 2007. The starting price for each aircraft is more than 118 billion VND (5 billion USD).

by Linh Vu
Noi Bai airport

Nguyen Thanh Binh, Deputy Head of Vietnam Airlines’ Investment and Procurement Department, signed a document in early July 2023 announcing the selection of an asset auction organization to sell three A321CEO series aircraft with Vietnamese nationality, with the numbers A350, A351, and A352.

Vietnam Airlines set a beginning price of 118.7 billion VND/aircraft, which is equivalent to 5 million USD.

The auction is scheduled for the third quarter of this year. According to the airline, three planes are parked at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports.

According to Planespotters, Vietnam Airlines’ fleet now consists of 94 aircraft, including 65 A321 carriers with an average age of 9.3 years. The aircraft sale is part of Vietnam Airlines’ effort to reorganize its fleet, increase revenue, and improve cash flow.

To meet the market’s recovery needs, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam requested to the Ministry of Transport in early 2023 that domestic carriers increase the size of their fleets. According to this organization, the total number of airline aircraft in Vietnam is likely to reach 250 by the end of this year.

@tuoitre.vn

