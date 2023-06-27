Vietnam Airlines deceived by counterfeit aviation summer camp services

Some social media pages have impersonated Vietnam Airlines to sell summer camp services, aviation career guidance, and run advertisements to reach a larger audience.

Children participate in aviation career guidance activities of Vietnam Airlines. Photo: VNA.

Recently, Vietnam Airlines announced that they have discovered several social media pages unlawfully using the company’s images to promote and sell aviation career experience programs.

The aviation career experience program is an activity conducted by Vietnam Airlines in collaboration with its partner, VietFuture, aimed at providing career orientation for students through practical training and real-life aviation operations.

Taking advantage of the program’s appeal, some social media pages have impersonated Vietnam Airlines to sell summer camp services and aviation career guidance. These pages confuse customers by using images of the airline’s staff, employees, airplanes, and logo, creating detailed posts and running enticing promotional advertisements on social media.

A fake fanpage of Vietnam Airlines’ career guidance program. Photo: HVN.

These impersonating pages exist under various names such as Vietnam Airlines Summer Camp, Vietnam Airlines Talent Training, Vietnam Airlines Junior Pilots’ Career, Vietnam Airlines Experiences with Kids, Airlines – Journey of Love. The airline’s representative asserts that Vietnam Airlines has only one aviation career guidance program with the full name: Vietfuture Day Camp – Practical Career Experience with Vietnam Airlines. This program is a collaboration between Vietnam Airlines and VietFuture, and it has been implemented since 2022, featuring activities such as style and appearance training, role-playing as pilots and flight attendants, visiting aircraft cabins and simulated cockpits, and experiencing safe flight situation handling. Currently, Vietnam Airlines is cooperating with relevant authorities to verify and handle the violations in accordance with the law. @Zing News