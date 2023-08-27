Vietnam Airlines among top 10 best airlines in the world

For international rankings, Bounce calculated scores based on on-time arrival and flight cancellations using data from OAG.com; while aspects like meals, in-flight entertainment, and staff service were recorded from Skytrax…

Here is the list of the top 10 airlines according to the criteria of the ranking:

Japan Airlines, with a total score of 8.28, was awarded the title of the best airline in the world. Singapore Airlines, another Asian airline, ranked second. Next in line are Qatar Airways, Korean Air, Vistara (India), All Nippon Airways (Japan), Ethiopian Airlines, Air India, Azul Airlines (Brazil), Emirates.

Vietnam Airlines tied for the 10th place with Emirates with a total score of 5.16/10; meals 3/5; in-flight entertainment 2/5; comfortable seats 3/5; staff service 3/5.

Regarding Vietnam Airlines, SCMP stated that the airline is recognized by Skytrax, a renowned airline rating platform, as a 4-star airline. On Skytrax’s customer review page, the airline is ranked 6th out of 10 points based on 674 different passenger reviews.

In the list of the top 52 airlines in the world, another representative from Vietnam, Vietjet Air, ranks at position 41.

Additionally, the list also ranks the 10 worst airlines, including Wings Air, Lion Air, Jetstar Airways, flydubai, Ryan Air, Air Canada…

@Thanhnien.vn