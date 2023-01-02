Vietnam Airlines achieves revenue of more than 72,000 billion dong in 2022

On December 28, Vietnam Airlines held a conference to review the year 2022 and implement the plan for 2023.

Reporting on business results, General Director Le Hong Ha said that in 2022, the Corporation is estimated to transport more than 18 million passengers, reaching 107.8% of the plan and 211.9 thousand tons of goods.

Revenue reached 72,359 billion dong, reaching 121% of the plan, of which the parent company reached 50,617 billion dong, reaching 112% of the plan.

According to Mr. Le Hong Ha, Vietnam Airlines has reorganized production and business in a timely manner, in line with the recovery and growth pace of the market; Revenue growth at a high level, far exceeding the plan; Many self-contained solutions on saving and cutting costs have been implemented (nearly VND 4,300 billion); Reduced loss compared to the plan (nearly 70 billion dong); Successfully managing cash flow helps maintain continuous operations…

Entering 2023, with a volatile business environment with risks of economic recession, inflation and Russia-Ukraine conflict, rising fuel prices… are expected to affect travel demand and recovery speed of the aviation market.

Facing these unpredictable fluctuations, Vietnam Airlines has set out key tasks including: Absolute safety; The production and business efficiency is better than the annual plan; Increase the efficiency of using resources (aircraft, pilots, flight attendants), increase labor productivity by 14% compared to 2019; Continuing major programs: Comprehensive restructuring of the corporation, upgrading service quality and improving employee income…

Source: CafeF