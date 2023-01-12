Vietnam airline increases 28 flights/day during Tet holiday

Serving travel needs on Lunar New Year 2023, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam has increased 28 flights per day, bringing the number of additional flights to 280 flights, equivalent to 56,000 seats. Airlines are also allowed to increase flights during late-night hours.

According to the Portal of the Ministry of Transport, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam will increase 28 flights/day, equivalent to 5,600 seats/day, of which increase 2 flights/hour in the time frame from 7-8:55 minutes and 4 trips/hour from 0-5:55 local time in the period from January 17 to January 21, and from January 25 to January 29. Thus, the total number of additional trips is 280 trips, equivalent to 56,000 seats.

To facilitate travel and save waiting time, airlines recommend that passengers be present 2 hours before flight time for domestic flights, 3 hours for international flights as well as pre-flight check-in online.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam notes that passengers can check-in online via the website or mobile application. Passengers can also self-check-in at airport kiosks. Passengers who have self-check-in, do not bring checked baggage, can go directly to the security gate at the airport without any other procedures at the counter.

Passengers also need to be fully prepared, carefully check their identification documents when planning to fly, to limit the situation of related documents being expired and being refused by the authorities.

Passengers should use public transport instead of using private vehicles to reduce pressure on the parking lot at stations. Pay attention to be at the boarding gate 40 minutes before departure time for domestic flights, 50 minutes before departure time for international flights so as not to miss your flight.

After landing, passengers need to carefully check their checked baggage at the conveyor belt to make sure they don’t forget their luggage or take the wrong luggage from another passenger.

In order to serve the rapidly increasing travel demand during the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in 2023, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam has agreed to allow airlines to increase a total of 150 flights per day, in which the late evening and night time frames are 98 trips/day. With this additional number of confirmed slots, domestic airlines will increase their supply and open more sales on domestic routes during the Tet peak by tens of thousands of tickets per day.

In which, Noi Bai International Airport has 90 more night flights, Vinh 35 flights, Tho Xuan 34 flights, Chu Lai 5 flights, Dong Hoi 9 flights, Cat Bi 22 flights, Lien Khuong 6 flights, Phu Cat 6 flights, Pleiku 2 flights, Da Nang 34 flights, Hue 29 flights, Buon Ma Thuot 3 flights.

