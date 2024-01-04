Vietnam aims to welcome 17-18 million international visitors by 2024

This figure is equivalent to the number of international visitors to Vietnam before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tourism industry expects that by 2024 it will recover to pre-Covid-19 levels. Photo: Yen Vi Vu.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, in December 2023, the number of international visitors to Vietnam reached nearly 1.4 million, an increase of 11.2% compared to the previous month and a 93.9% increase compared to the same period last year.

For the entire year, international visitors to Vietnam reached 12.6 million, 3.4 times higher than in 2022 and far exceeding the initial target of 8 million visitors, achieving the adjusted goal of 12.5-13 million visitors.

Leading the market of visitors to Vietnam is still South Korea with approximately 3.6 million visitors (accounting for 28% of the total); followed by China with over 1.74 million visitors. The combined total of the South Korean and Chinese markets accounted for 42% of the international visitors to Vietnam.

Also in the past year, domestic visitors reached 108 million, surpassing the plan by 6%.

Revenue from accommodation and dining services is estimated to reach VND 673.5 trillion, a 14.7% increase compared to the previous year, accounting for 10.8% of the total retail sales of goods and consumer services. Revenue from tourism is estimated at VND 37.8 trillion, a 52.5% increase from the previous year.

Moving into 2024, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the global tourism industry still faces many difficulties and challenges. The world situation continues to be unpredictable, with slow economic growth, increasing inflation, and conflicts in regions showing no signs of easing.

With these analyses and forecasts, in 2024, the tourism industry aims to welcome 17-18 million international visitors to Vietnam and serve 110 million domestic tourists, with total tourism revenue reaching around VND 840 trillion.

To achieve these goals, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung has instructed the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism to implement key programs and initiatives in the industry, develop a green tourism action plan, implement the action plan of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and encourage the development of new tourism products.

The industry is also developing themed tourism marketing campaigns, building a national tourism database system, and implementing promotional and advertising tasks domestically and internationally.

@Znews