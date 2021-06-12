Vietnam adds 89 Covid-19 cases to domestic Covid-19 count

Visit Vietnam Insider’s homepage for more stories

An additional 89 more Covid-19 infections were confirmed as of Saturday noon, raising the total number of patients in the country to 10,137, the Ministry of Health has reported.

According to the ministry’s report, 88 of the newly-confirmed patients are locally-transmitted cases most of whom were detected in quarantine sites or areas under lockdown in some localities including 55 in Bac Giang, 20 in Ho Chi Minh City, 10 in Bac Ninh, and three in Ha Tinh.

The 55 cases in Bac Giang were recorded at some local industrial parks which have reported a large outbreak over the last few weeks.

As of Saturday noon, 6,936 locally-transmitted cases have been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country on April 27, including 3,875 in the virus epicentre of Bac Giang. The outbreak has so far spread to 39 cities and provinces nationwide.

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 10,137 including 8,506 locally-transmitted cases.

As of 6 pm on June 11, a total of 3,804 Covid-19 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospital.

So far there have been 58 deaths, most of them being the elderly with serious underlying diseases.

At present, over 188,000 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or returned from virus-hit areas are being monitored at hospitals, quarantine facilities, and at home.

On June 11, an additional 31,071 people were given Covid-19 vaccine in Vietnam, raising the total number of vaccine doses used in the country to 1,445,723. The number of people who have received two doses has risen to 53,127.

This article was originally published in dtinews

