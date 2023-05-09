Vietnam accounts for 10% of chips imported into the US

Vietnam ranks third in Asia in terms of semiconductor chip exports to the US, after Malaysia and Taiwan (China).

According to information from the Ministry of Information and Communications, this year Vietnam, Thailand, India, and Cambodia are leading the way in increasing semiconductor chip exports to the US market.

It is noteworthy that Vietnam has accounted for over 10% of the US’s imported chip quantity worldwide for seven consecutive months. In terms of revenue, Vietnam ranks third in Asia, after Malaysia and Taiwan (China), in exporting semiconductor chips to the US.

Semiconductor chip is a billion-dollar market that many countries are looking to exploit.

However, with the exception of a few companies with chip design capabilities such as Viettel and FPT, most of the exported chips from Vietnam are processed, designed, assembled, and tested by domestic companies with foreign investment.

In fact, semiconductor chips are considered the foundation of modern computing. The semiconductor industry plays an increasingly important role in all electronic systems, information technology, telecommunications, and automation.

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) of the US, the revenue of the global semiconductor industry currently stands at around 600 billion USD and is projected to increase to 1,000 billion USD by 2030. In this context, Vietnam is seeking to participate more deeply in the global semiconductor supply chain.

In a recent interview with VietNamNet, Mr. Daniel Lin, Deputy General Director of Business at MediaTek for emerging markets, believes that Vietnam has the opportunity to become an important link in the global semiconductor supply chain if it excels in manufacturing and has innovative designs.

According to the MediaTek expert, Vietnam should consider investing in semiconductor manufacturing. It could start with simple tasks such as chip design, building factories, testing labs, packaging processes, software development, etc. before gradually moving up to become a leader.

Vietnam currently has 20 companies working in the IC Design field with around 5,000 design engineers. Vietnam could enhance training efforts to address the shortage of human resources in the global semiconductor production industry.

@Vietnamnet