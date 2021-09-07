Home » Vietnam 0-1 Australia: Visitors establish their longest winning streak to date with 10 matches
Vietnam 0-1 Australia: Visitors establish their longest winning streak to date with 10 matches

Vietnam lose 0-1 to Australia in World Cup qualifiers

by Vietnam Insider
Vietnam lose 0-1 to Australia in World Cup qualifiers

Australia opened the score in the first half but failed to widen the gap against a very determined Vietnam. The national team lose 0-1 to Australia despite having considerable chances in the game.

Vietnam don’t have the strongest lineup, as center-back Do Duy Manh was suspended for the red card in the previous 1-3 loss against Saudi Arabia, while another key center-back, Tran Dinh Trong, was injured during training. Coach Park Hang-seo also made a change in the goalkeeper position as Dang Van Lam will start instead of Bui Tan Truong.

For Australia, they've only made two changes to the lineup that beat China 3-0 in the last game. After the victory against Vietnam, the team established their longest winning streak to date with 10 matches.

Under Park Hang-seo, Vietnam have never lost a match when playing in My Dinh National Stadium. However, today match is played without spectators, so the home advantage for Vietnam is negated, VNExpress reported.

For Australia, they’ve only made two changes to the lineup that beat China 3-0 in the last game. After the victory against Vietnam, the team established their longest winning streak to date with 10 matches.

Under Park Hang-seo, Vietnam have never lost a match when playing in My Dinh National Stadium. However, today match is played without spectators, so the home advantage for Vietnam is negated, VNExpress reported.

