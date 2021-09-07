Vietnam 0-1 Australia: Visitors establish their longest winning streak to date with 10 matches

Australia opened the score in the first half but failed to widen the gap against a very determined Vietnam. The national team lose 0-1 to Australia despite having considerable chances in the game.

Vietnam don’t have the strongest lineup, as center-back Do Duy Manh was suspended for the red card in the previous 1-3 loss against Saudi Arabia, while another key center-back, Tran Dinh Trong, was injured during training. Coach Park Hang-seo also made a change in the goalkeeper position as Dang Van Lam will start instead of Bui Tan Truong.

For Australia, they’ve only made two changes to the lineup that beat China 3-0 in the last game. After the victory against Vietnam, the team established their longest winning streak to date with 10 matches.

Under Park Hang-seo, Vietnam have never lost a match when playing in My Dinh National Stadium. However, today match is played without spectators, so the home advantage for Vietnam is negated, VNExpress reported.

