Vietjet’s profit reaches 387 billion VND in the first 6 months

During the first six months of 2023, Vietjet operated safely 65.9 thousand flights, transporting over 12.1 million passengers, including 3.5 million international passengers, an increase of 26% and 30% respectively compared to the same period. The total cargo output transported by Vietjet reached 33 thousand tons, a nearly 40% increase compared to the same period.

Vietjet’s airline transportation revenue for the second quarter of 2023 amounted to VND 12,522 billion with a profit of VND 72 billion, growing by 10% and 101% respectively. The consolidated revenue and after-tax profit reached VND 16,872 billion and VND 214 billion, increasing by 46% and 18% respectively compared to the second quarter of 2022.

The airline attributed its continued efficiency in the second quarter of 2023 to optimized fuel costs due to its new fleet of aircraft and a 40% decrease in fuel prices compared to the same period.

For the cumulative six-month period, Vietjet’s consolidated revenue reached VND 29,770 billion, a remarkable 87% increase, accomplishing 60% of the annual plan. The supplementary revenue segment maintained a high growth rate, reaching VND 9,000 billion, doubling the figure of the same period and contributing 40% to the total revenue.

The consolidated after-tax profit reached VND 387 billion, a significant 167% increase compared to the same period.

As of June 30, 2023, Vietjet’s total assets amounted to over VND 71,500 billion, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.2 times and a liquidity ratio of 1.5 times. The cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of 2023 were VND 2,165 billion.

