Vietjet welcomes the 5th A330 aircraft

Ready for the upcoming peak season of tourism, Vietjet welcomes its 5th A330 aircraft to serve the travel demand of passengers.

On February 20th, Vietjet greeted the 5th member of its A330 fleet. The aircraft is expected to continue and bring the best experience to customers on trips to different continents.

Vietjet’s 5th A330 aircraft is ready to serve passengers in the upcoming journeys.

With a wide-body design and a capacity of 377 seats, this aircraft is ready to serve passengers on flights exploring new regions in the area and around the world, such as Australia, Kazakhstan, Japan, South Korea, or even Europe.

In addition, Vietjet’s A330 aircraft also offers exclusive SkyBoss Business class tickets – the leading style with a private cabin and flatbed seats for working and resting. SkyBoss Business class tickets serve a variety of organic menus with hot and fresh dishes and many outstanding artistic entertainment programs at a height of 10,000 meters.

The airline is currently implementing a series of incentives along with convenient flight times and hundreds of flights a day ready to welcome passengers on a beautiful journey with family and friends. Vietjet flights will take passengers to fascinating lands with a rich cultural identity around the world at attractive promotional prices.

Readers who want to learn more or book Vietjet flights can visit the website www.vietjetair.com, the Vietjet Air mobile application, or contact official ticket offices and agents globally.

@Zing News