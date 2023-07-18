Vietjet opens new direct route from Ho Chi Minh City to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

Starting from July 15th, with 7 round-trip flights per week, Vietjet customers can easily travel between Ho Chi Minh City and Haneda Airport (Tokyo) – the largest airport in Japan and a top destination in Asia.

Haneda Airport has a convenient location, with less than 30 minutes’ travel time to downtown Tokyo, and it is one of the largest transit points from Asia to Western countries through its extensive domestic and international flight network.

The flight departs from Ho Chi Minh City to Tokyo (Haneda) at 17:00 and lands at 01:00 the next day (local time). The return flight from Tokyo (Haneda) to Ho Chi Minh City takes off at 02:00 and lands at 06:10 (local time).

From now until December 31st, 2023, customers will have the opportunity to hunt for air tickets to Tokyo, Japan, and other international routes of Vietjet every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with ticket prices starting from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees) at www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air mobile app, with flexible flight times from August 10th, 2023, to March 31st, 2024. When flying with Vietjet, customers also have the chance to earn SkyJoy points to redeem gifts from Vietjet and 250 popular brands.

Ho Chi Minh City – Tokyo (Haneda) is Vietjet’s second route after Ho Chi Minh City – Tokyo (Narita), connecting Ho Chi Minh City – the most vibrant economic, cultural, and dynamic center of Vietnam with Tokyo, a world-leading metropolis. The first passengers on the flight connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Tokyo (Haneda) received a warm welcome along with unique gifts and the dragon spout opening ceremony. With Vietjet, Vietnam and Japan are now closer with direct routes from Vietnam to top central cities like Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, etc. With new, modern, environmentally-friendly aircraft, delicious hot meals, friendly and professional cabin crew, and a wide flight network with convenient schedules, Vietjet invites you to start your journey to discover new horizons and embrace smiles today! @Vietnamnet