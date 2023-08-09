Vietjet opens more direct flights to Australia, fares from 0 VND

This new route increases the total number of flights operated by Vietjet between Vietnam and Australia to 38 flights per week. Accordingly, the flights departing from Ho Chi Minh City at 13:35 (local time) on Tuesdays and Saturdays will land in Perth at 21:20 (local time). In the reverse direction, the flights will depart from Perth International Airport at 23:20 (local time) and arrive at Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Ho Chi Minh City) at 05:05 (local time) on Tuesdays and Saturdays each week.

As a token of gratitude for the ongoing support and trust of millions of passengers, and to celebrate the inaugural flight connecting Perth and Ho Chi Minh City, from 00:00 to 23:59 every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday weekly, until December 31, 2023, Vietjet is offering a series of airfares starting from 0 Vietnamese Dong (excluding taxes and fees) for all routes to Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, available on www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet mobile application. The flexible travel period is from August 10, 2023, to March 31, 2024 (except for holidays, peak periods… in accordance with the seasonal characteristics of each market).

Join Vietjet to experience a pleasant flying journey with the new, modern, environmentally friendly aircraft fleet, accompanied by a professional and dedicated flight crew. Nurturing passengers’ culinary preferences, Vietjet has specially designed a diverse menu featuring delicious, fresh, and organic dishes that embody the culinary cultures of various countries worldwide. Another privilege not to be missed is the opportunity to accumulate points in the SkyJoy loyalty program, receive free Sky Care insurance, and enjoy many other benefits.

@Vietnamnet