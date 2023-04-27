Vietjet opens direct route from Da Lat to Busan with fares starting at 0 VND

Vietjet airline pioneers the direct route from Da Lat to Busan, connecting the romantic “city of a thousand flowers” with the largest coastal city in Korea.

To celebrate this occasion, Vietjet offers customers a 3-day promotion for all Vietnam-Korea routes, with fares starting from 0 VND. The promotion runs from April 25 to April 27.

The direct Da Lat-Busan route will begin operating daily from July 13, with 7 flights per week and a flight time of 5 hours. Flights depart from Lien Khuong Airport (Da Lat, Lam Dong) at 1:25 am (local time) and land at Gimhae Airport (Busan, Korea) at 8:00 am (local time). Return flights depart from Gimhae Airport (Busan, Korea) at 9:30 am (local time) and land at Lien Khuong Airport (Da Lat, Lam Dong) at 12:15 pm (local time).

Vietjet is the first Vietnamese airline to operate a direct route from Da Lat to Busan.

As an airline with a large network to Korea, Vietjet offers tens of thousands of discounted tickets at www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app, applicable to all direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Nha Trang, Hai Phong, Phu Quoc, Can Tho, Da Nang, and Da Lat to Seoul and Busan (Korea). Fares start from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), for flights between May 10 and December 15.

This is an opportunity for travelers to explore the shopping paradise of Seoul and the coastal city of Busan, with its charming Gamcheon art village and dreamy Dalmaji Moonlight Road.

In addition, travelers can receive gifts by becoming members of the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty program. Register today and have the chance to receive up to 3,000 SkyPoints (subject to terms and conditions). By purchasing Vietjet flights and earning points, travelers can enjoy many attractive benefits, such as exchanging flight tickets, over 250 popular food, shopping, and travel brands in Vietnam and around the world through the SkyJoy app or website skyjoy.vietjetair.com.

With modern, state-of-the-art aircraft, delicious hot food, friendly and professional cabin crew, and a wide network with convenient departure times, Vietjet is ready to quickly take you to Seoul and Busan (Korea) with just a touch at vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air mobile app.

@Zing News