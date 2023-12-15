Vietjet opens direct flight Hanoi – Siem Reap

On December 12, Vietjet Air held the inauguration ceremony for a direct flight connecting the capital Hanoi with the heritage city of Siem Reap in Cambodia.
The event took place within the framework of the Vietnam-Cambodia Investment and Trade Promotion Forum, in the presence of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, along with leaders from various ministries, sectors, and businesses of both countries.
Vietjet General Director Dinh Viet Phuong (front row, 4th from right) received the certificate of direct flight Hanoi – Siem Reap in the presence of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet