Vietjet opens direct flight Hanoi – Siem Reap

Accordingly, the Hanoi – Siem Reap route will start serving passengers from December 15 with 7 round-trip flights per week, each leg taking 1 hour and 45 minutes. Passengers will experience convenient flights with Vietjet’s modern fleet, enjoying the rich flavors of Vietnamese cuisine such as banh mi, pho Thin, and world cuisine, served by dedicated and friendly cabin crews, along with many attractive customer care programs.

Vietjet’s new flights will land at Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, the largest airport in Cambodia, located approximately 50 km from the center of Siem Reap province and about 40 km from the Angkor archaeological site.

Congratulations and high praise to Vietjet for opening the direct Hanoi – Siem Reap route, connecting Cambodia with Vietnam. Prime Minister Hun Manet expressed the desire for more international flights in the future to further connect the two countries.

Hanoi, the heart of Vietnam, is a millennium-old capital with famous cultural and historical landmarks such as Hoan Kiem Lake, Ngoc Son Temple, Long Bien Bridge, and the renowned 36 ancient streets with a distinctive street food culture spanning the continents. Meanwhile, Siem Reap is a world-renowned destination with the Angkor archaeological site, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Siem Reap preserves many intact architectural structures, famous global wonders, offering tourists various experiential activities, traditional art, and a culinary culture with a strong Khmer cultural imprint.

The Hanoi – Siem Reap route is expected to contribute to facilitating and promoting cooperation in investment, tourism, cultural exchange, and education between the two friendly neighboring countries, strengthening the bond between Vietnam and Cambodia. At the same time, it expands further within Vietjet’s flight network covering Vietnam, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Kazakhstan, and beyond.

@Thanhnien.vn