Vietjet opens 5 new international routes

Vietjet has recently opened 5 new international flight routes, connecting Hanoi with Hong Kong (China), Phu Quoc with Taipei (Taiwan, China), and Busan (South Korea), and Ho Chi Minh City with Adelaide and Perth (Australia).

With these new international routes, Vietjet offers more opportunities for Vietnamese travelers to explore new destinations and attracts international tourists to some of Vietnam’s top attractions.

The Hanoi – Hong Kong (China) route will begin serving customers on December 22, 2023, with 7 round-trip flights per week. Flights from Hanoi depart at 8:55 AM (local time) and arrive in Hong Kong at 11:50 AM (local time). The return flight from Hong Kong departs at 12:50 PM (local time) and lands in Hanoi at 1:50 PM (local time). This is Vietjet’s fourth route connecting Hong Kong with major cities in Vietnam, following routes from Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Phu Quoc – Hong Kong.

The Phu Quoc – Busan (South Korea) route will begin serving customers on December 10, 2023, with 7 round-trip flights per week. Flights from Phu Quoc depart at 1:15 AM (local time) and arrive in Busan at 8:05 AM (local time). The return flight from Busan departs at 8:55 AM (local time) and arrives in Phu Quoc at 12:40 PM (local time).

The Phu Quoc – Taipei (Taiwan, China) route will begin serving customers on January 17, 2024, with 4 round-trip flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flights from Phu Quoc depart at 8:25 AM (local time) and arrive in Taipei at 1:00 PM (local time). The return flight from Taipei departs at 2:00 PM (local time) and arrives in Phu Quoc at 4:50 PM (local time).

The flight route connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Perth and Adelaide will commence on November 21, 2023, with 5 round-trip flights per week. Flights from Ho Chi Minh City depart at 6:35 AM (local time), arrive in Perth at 2:20 PM (local time), and continue to Adelaide, landing in Adelaide at 9:10 PM (local time) on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. In the opposite direction, flights depart from Adelaide at 7:25 AM (local time), arrive in Perth at 8:55 AM (local time), and depart from Perth at 9:55 AM (local time), landing in Ho Chi Minh City at 3:40 PM (local time) on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

To welcome these new international flight routes, Vietjet is offering a “grand party” with airfares starting from 0 Vietnamese dong (excluding taxes and fees) from October 2 to October 10, 2023, on their website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app. Travel dates are available from now until October 31, 2024. Booking a flight with Vietjet comes with various benefits, including complimentary Sky Care insurance, a modern and diverse selection of hot and delicious meals, served by friendly and dedicated cabin crews, and a unique cultural and artistic program.

