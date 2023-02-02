Vietjet offers up to 90% discount on airfares

Starting the new year, passengers traveling to Vietjet can enjoy many attractive incentives such as a discount of up to 90% on ticket prices, and an additional e-voucher of VND 100,000.

Accordingly, from February 1 to February 3, Vietjet offers a discount of up to 90% (fares do not include taxes, fees and holidays) when customers enter the code “FLYFORLOVE” on the official website http://www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app. Valid from February 16 to May 16 for all domestic and international flights to Australia, India, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia…

In addition, customers who pay for their flight tickets through the Vietjet SkyClub app will receive a free payment.

Customers have the opportunity to receive attractive incentives when flying with Vietjet.

Moreover, from February 1 to March 15, Vietjet offers thousands of e-vouchers worth 100,000 VND to all passengers who buy airline tickets and successfully pay. Users only need to visit https://evoucher.vietjetair.com/ to receive e-vouchers. At the same time, during the season of love, the airline launches a series of interesting activities on the official fanpage, participants have the opportunity to win free flight tickets.

Vietjet’s flights full of smiles and springtime joy are waiting for passengers, with modern aircraft, friendly and professional flight attendants, classy and stylish products and services, and green cuisine. delicious with many unique art and culture programs at an altitude of 10,000 m.

@ Zing News