Vietjet offers promotional tickets to India from 0 VND

From now until October 25th, every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, customers have the chance to grab tickets starting from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees) on all flights between Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi) and India (Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad) at vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air app. The travel period is from August 1st to December 15th (excluding holidays and Tet).

Especially, customers who successfully purchase flight tickets from May 10th to August 15th will receive an additional e-voucher worth 100,000 VND (with terms and conditions) to use for their next flight, applicable to both domestic and international routes (valid from August 10th to December 31st). Readers can refer to the information at evoucher.vietjetair.com.

Additionally, customers will receive 500 SkyPoints (excluding holidays and Tet) when participating in the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty program. Customers accumulate points on each flight to enjoy many attractive benefits, such as exchanging for Vietjet flight tickets and over 250 culinary, shopping, and travel brands in Vietnam through the SkyJoy app or at skyjoy.vietjetair.com.

Flying to India this summer, customers can enjoy endless entertainment with the “feast” of lights on the most modern A330 wide-body aircraft, comfortable leather seats, and luxurious Business class tickets with many privileges throughout the journey. Vietjet’s India flights are given priority with a separate menu provided by Indian restaurants, ensuring the taste and preparation standards that meet the diversity of passengers’ ethnicities and religions. On each Vietjet flight, customers can receive new and exciting experiences.

