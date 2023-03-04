Vietjet offers free domestic flights to Ho Chi Minh City when flying to Australia

From now on, passengers from all regions in Vietnam choosing to fly to Australia (Melbourne, Sydney) with Vietjet will receive domestic connecting flights from HCMC starting at just 0 VND.

Not only does this promotion apply to economy class tickets (excluding taxes and fees), passengers also have the opportunity to experience the premium SkyBoss/SkyBoss Business class with a 50% discount applied to all flights.

With a wide network and flexible departure times, Vietjet helps passengers from all parts of the country to connect to and from Australia (Melbourne, Sydney) for free via HCMC.

Therefore, passengers only need to pay for international flight and receive free domestic connecting flights with many options for comfortable flight times, combined with the opportunity to explore new tourist destinations.

Passengers traveling to Australia with Vietjet receive many attractive incentives in all ticket classes.

Additionally, from now until October 25th, customers have the chance to hunt for 0 VND tickets on routes from HCMC to Australia (Sydney, Melbourne), without any time restrictions on fixed days – every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Especially, Vietjet offers a 50% discount (excluding taxes and fees) for customers purchasing SkyBoss/SkyBoss Business class tickets from March 7th to May 25th, applicable to all domestic and international flights.

When purchasing tickets on the website www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air app, customers can enter the code “ALL50SBB” for SkyBoss Business class and “ALL50SB” for SkyBoss class to receive the discount.

Premium class tickets will offer passengers exclusive privileges during flights from March 7th to May 25th, including luxurious lounges, private cabins, cocktail bars, flat beds, delicious organic cuisine, and guaranteed relaxation and comfort throughout the flight. In addition, premium class passengers will also receive 20 kg of carry-on luggage, 60 kg of checked luggage, and a set of golf equipment.

