Vietjet offers 0 dong ticket to fly directly to Brisbane, Australia

From March 16 to 23, Vietjet is offering a series of 0-dollar tickets for direct flights to Brisbane, giving travelers the opportunity to explore Australia during the bustling summer tourism season.

Following Melbourne and Sydney, Vietjet continues to open a direct route from Ho Chi Minh City to Brisbane, connecting Vietnam’s most dynamic city with Australia’s third largest city – also known as the “New York of the Land Down Under”. The promotional tickets start at 0 dollars (excluding taxes and fees), allowing customers to fully experience the wonders of Australia with Vietjet at vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app.

Accordingly, flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Brisbane (Australia) will take off from June 16 with a frequency of 4 flights per week on Mondays and Fridays. Specifically, flights departing from Ho Chi Minh City to Brisbane will take off at 10:05 AM and land at 9:10 PM (local time). Return flights from Brisbane to Ho Chi Minh City will take off at 11:10 PM and land at 4:50 AM (local time).

Greetings to the new flight route, from March 16th to 23rd, Vietjet is offering a big sale with tickets starting from 0 VND for all flights between Vietnam and Australia (Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane). Moreover, passengers from all over Vietnam who fly to and from Australia (Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane) will be able to enjoy free connecting flights in Ho Chi Minh City. Passengers only need to pay for the international leg and the domestic connecting flight to Ho Chi Minh City is completely free with many choices of comfortable flight schedules, combined with visits to new tourist destinations.

In addition, every week, customers also have more chances to hunt for 0 VND tickets (excluding taxes and fees) on flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Australia (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane), with no time restrictions on fixed days of Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday until October 25th.

Especially, Vietjet offers a 50% discount (with conditions) for passengers purchasing SkyBoss/SkyBoss Business class tickets when entering the code AUS50SB or AUS50SBB from now until June 8th. Passengers will enjoy many priority privileges such as experiencing luxurious lounges, private cabins, cocktail bar counters, flat beds, including 20kg of carry-on baggage, 60kg of checked baggage, along with a set of golf equipment and delicious organic cuisine, ensuring a comfortable and relaxing journey throughout the flight. The promotion is applicable for all flights between Vietnam and Australia until June 8th.

At the same time, customers who register to become members of the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty program and purchase tickets can receive up to 3,300 SkyPoint points (terms and conditions apply) through the SkyJoy app on Apple Store, Google Play Store, and the website skyjoy.vn. From now on, SkyJoy members can use their SkyPoint points to exchange for Vietjet vouchers and gifts from over 250 popular food, shopping, and travel brands in Vietnam.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Son, Deputy General Director of Vietjet, shared: “Vietjet is the first airline in Vietnam to operate direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Brisbane, increasing the total number of flights to 16 connecting Vietnam and Australia. Brisbane is a center of superior commerce, tourism, and education, and one of the ideal cities to travel and live in the world.”

“Receiving the support of passengers, Vietjet continuously strives to expand its flight network, invest in service quality, bring more opportunities for travel, trade, and education between the two countries… We are committed to bringing the dream of flying across five continents closer to the Vietnamese people,” Mr. Son added.

With convenient flight frequency and routes, modern and new aircraft, friendly and professional flight crews, and affordable ticket prices, Vietjet offers Vietnamese travelers the chance to explore the land of kangaroos.

