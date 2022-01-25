Vietjet named among the best performing companies in Vietnam

Vietjet Air is a Vietnamese ultra-low-cost airline, known for its racy advertising featuring flight attendants in bikinis.

Vietjet has been ranked in the TOP50, Vietnam’s 50 best performing companies in 2020 – 2021, for the fourth consecutive year since listing on the stock exchange.

The airline joins other TOP50-awarded companies that are bigger in size, greater in market value and have robust growth rates. These include companies such as Vingroup, Vinamilk, FPT, and others.

Related: Vietnam based Bikini Airlines launches first-ever direct air routes to Europe

The TOP50 awards are evaluated based on business results of three consecutive years (2018, 2019 and 2020) with three main indicators: revenue, return on equity (ROE) and earnings per share. In the context of the global economy being heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietjet was able to maintain ROE at 23.4 percent, bringing approximately a 5.6 percent rate of return for investors.

Vietnam’s 50 best performing Companies is an annual ranking developed by Nhip Cau Dau Tu Magazine in collaboration with Thien Viet Securities, along with the participation of leading economists and business experts from Harvard Business School, to select and honour effective companies on the Vietnam stock exchange.

Vietjet with its extensive flight network, is one of the world’s leading airlines in terms of financial indicators. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietjet has ensured positive business activities, maintained and developed its operations, and effectively managing resources to strongly return to the sky as soon as the outbreak comes under control. Since the initial public offering in February 2017, Vietjet has received attention from domestic and foreign investors.

By Asian Aviation

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

