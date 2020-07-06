Vietjet joins hands with Facebook to launch the tourism promotion campain

New-age carrier Vietjet has cooperated with Facebook to launch the tourism promotion program namely “Immense Vietnam – Fly green with Vietjet”.

The program is part of the “Proud Vietnam” project launched by the Ministry of Planning and Investment of Vietnam (MPI) and Facebook, which aims to promote the economy and tourism in Vietnam after COVID-19.

On this occasion, Vietjet has announced its super promotion offering 50% discount on ticket fares (*) for all domestic routes, giving tourists the opportunities to explore the timeless charm of Vietnamese culture, cuisine and people.

Promotional tickets are up for grabs from now until 4 July 2020 on www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app. All you have to do is apply the code “CHUYENBAYXANH” while booking your ticket for flights between 17 August to 31 December 2020 (**).

With “Immense Vietnam – Fly green with Vietjet”, Vietjet, MPI and Facebook give passengers interesting experiences on green flights and a hometown feel in the most beautiful places of Vietnam. This project is expected to be a source of national pride for the Vietnamese people and promote the strong interest of the local and international community in the field of business investment and tourism development.

Vietnam has been voted as one of the top destinations in the world to travel after COVID-19 by the famous US travel magazine, Travel + Leisure, thanks to its beautiful natural landscape, reasonable price and effective Covid-19 pandemic control. Besides its unique culinary culture and hospitality, Vietnam’s attractive destinations such as Da Lat, Phu Yen, Hanoi, Hue, Hoi An or endless beaches in Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc should be in everyone’s bucket lists.

Together with Facebook, Vietjet also participates in “Vietnamese people travel in Vietnam” program and “Vietnam Grand Sale 2020” program to provide convenient travel during the peak summer season as well as to promote Vietnam’s beautiful image to the world.

Returning to the sky, Vietjet continues to expand flight network, improve service quality and connect with major partners to create a diversified ecosystem based on modern technology platforms and to bring more high-quality services and products that meet customers’ demand.

(*) Excluding taxes, fees and only applied for Promo tickets

(**) Excluding national holidays

