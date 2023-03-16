Vietjet has launched the first direct flight between Vietnam and Queensland.

Beginning June 16, Vietjet will fly twice-weekly services using contemporary wide-body aircraft between Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport and Brisbane Airport (BNE).

During the first year of operation, the flights are projected to bring more than 30,000 Vietnamese tourists to Brisbane, producing 25.6 million AUD (17 million USD) for the Queensland economy and creating 240 jobs for the state.

Every Monday and Friday at 10:05 a.m. (local time), the flights to Brisbane will depart from Ho Chi Minh City and arrive in Brisbane at 21:10 a.m. (local time). Every Monday and Friday at 23:10 (local time), the return flights will depart and arrive in Vietnam’s largest city at 04:50 the following day (local time).

According to Brisbane Airport Corporation CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff, Vietnam is a fast-increasing market for Queensland. Non-stop flights between Vietnam and Australia will be beneficial to both countries.

Adding Brisbane to the airline’s list of destinations will be another step in connecting Australia and Vietnam more generally, according to Vietjet Deputy General Director Nguyen Thanh Son.

Vietjet offers around 450 flights each day on 160 routes connecting Vietnam with Asian and European destinations.

@vietnamplus.vn