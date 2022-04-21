Vietjet exploits more routes to India

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Speaker of the Indian House of Representatives Om Birla, and Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai witnessed the opening of direct flights between the two countries.

Flight routes from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to Mumbai will be operated from June 2 and June 3, 2022, with a frequency of 4 round-trip flights and 3 weekly round-trip flights for each leg.

The Phu Quoc – Mumbai route is operated with a frequency of 4 round trips/week and the Phu Quoc – New Delhi route with 3 return flights per week, starting from September 8 and September 9, respectively. 2022.

Previously, Vietjet operated two regular commercial routes connecting the capital Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with the Indian capital New Delhi, in addition to charter flights from Vietnam to the holy land of Bodh Gaya.

The two routes Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi – New Delhi will be re-operated from April 29 and April 30, respectively, with a frequency of 3 return flights/week for each flight sector.

Mr. Dinh Viet Phuong – CEO of Vietjet, said: “We are very excited to continue connecting via 6 direct routes between Vietnam and India right after the pandemic. With just over 5 hours of flight from Vietnam. In the South, spread evenly throughout the week, Vietjet’s routes between Vietnam and India have and will continue to open up many opportunities for tourism, trade and economic promotion between the two countries. passengers can easily connect flights to countries: Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, etc. through the airline’s wide network of routes throughout Asia – Pacific.”

India is a country famous for its diverse and colorful culture, religion, cuisine and tourism. Not only the rich and majestic natural scenery, India also attracts visitors with many impressive historical works, recognized as world heritages, pilgrimage beliefs about Bodh Gaya that everyone wants to visit. come once.

Besides the famous capital New Delhi, Mumbai, once known as Bombay, Bollywood, an important financial, economic and entertainment center of India is also a destination that attracts a large number of tourists.

India is an ancient land that contains many treasures of cultural heritage, colorful festivals, and is the mysterious sacred religious cradle of the East.

The new routes will also bring Indian tourists to the “memorable” lands of Vietnam. Located in the heart of Southeast Asia with a long-standing culture, majestic nature, rich cuisine and hospitable and friendly people, Vietnam is a destination recommended by many travel magazines around the world and attract a large number of international tourists.

If Hanoi is the capital of a country with a thousand years of civilization, imbued with its identity, with classic streets interwoven with modern ones; Ho Chi Minh City is the most vibrant and modern economic, financial and tourism center in Vietnam. Meanwhile, “Pearl Island” Phu Quoc has been a famous tourist destination in recent years, attracting a large number of tourists to experience attractive resorts and discoveries.

Source: tuoitre.vn