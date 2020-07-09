Vietage offers luxurious rail journey linking Da Nang and Quy Nhon cities

The Vietage, a custom-designed carriage offers guests a luxurious rail journey through south-central Vietnam linking Da Nang and Quy Nhon cities.
The Vietage has been developed by Anantara to introduce memorable journeys between Anantara Hoi An and Anantara Quy Nhon Villas.
The luxury train departs from Da Nang every morning at 0931 hours (local time), arriving at Dieu Tri station in Quy Nhon at 1543 hours. The return journey departs from Dieu Tri at 1729 hours and arrives in Da Nang at 2301 hours. The Vietage runs for eleven months each year, taking a break during the annual Vietnamese Tet holiday period.
In the six-hour journey, guests can enjoy views of the countryside through big picture windows, and relax on their large comfortable seats.
The carriage boasts a full-service sit-up bar where guests can have local craft beers, wines and snacks. For the main culinary experience, there is an exclusively-curated Vietnamese menu with a French twist. Seafood and carnivore lovers can savour Quy Nhon seafood salad, barley risotto and braised Wagyu neck.
For desserts, guests are spoilt for choices with dishes like local Da Lat strawberries, passion fruit tart and a typical French-style crème brulée made with Dong Nai chocolate from Vietnam.
An à la carte menu comprises premium wines, champagnes and treats such as local caviar and the finest selection of both local and international kinds of cheese, all available for pre-purchase.
Additionally, if you are looking for a relaxing spa experience, there are treatment chairs for head and shoulder massage on the go.
