Vietage offers luxurious rail journey linking Da Nang and Quy Nhon cities

The Vietage, a custom-designed carriage offers guests a luxurious rail journey through south-central Vietnam linking Da Nang and Quy Nhon cities.

The Vietage has been developed by Anantara to introduce memorable journeys between Anantara Hoi An and Anantara Quy Nhon Villas.

The luxury train departs from Da Nang every morning at 0931 hours (local time), arriving at Dieu Tri station in Quy Nhon at 1543 hours. The return journey departs from Dieu Tri at 1729 hours and arrives in Da Nang at 2301 hours. The Vietage runs for eleven months each year, taking a break during the annual Vietnamese Tet holiday period.

In the six-hour journey, guests can enjoy views of the countryside through big picture windows, and relax on their large comfortable seats.

The carriage boasts a full-service sit-up bar where guests can have local craft beers, wines and snacks. For the main culinary experience, there is an exclusively-curated Vietnamese menu with a French twist. Seafood and carnivore lovers can savour Quy Nhon seafood salad, barley risotto and braised Wagyu neck.