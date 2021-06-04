Viet Nam detects 92 more Covid-19 infections, Friday tally reaches 224

Visit Vietnam Insider’s homepage for more stories

Vietnam recorded 92 more Covid-19 infections as of Friday evening, raising the daily counts to 224 and the total number of patients in the country to 8,287 the Ministry of Health has reported.

According to the ministry’s report, 87 of the newly-confirmed patients are locally-transmitted cases most of whom were detected in quarantine sites or areas under lockdown in some localities including 62 in Bac Giang, 10 in Bac Ninh, and 15 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The 62 cases in Bac Giang were recorded at some industrial parks of Van Trung, Dinh Tram, Song Khe-Noi Hoang, and Quang Chau which have reported a large outbreak over the last few weeks.

As of Friday evening, 5,174 locally-transmitted cases have been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country on April 27, including 2,819 in the virus epicentre of Bac Giang. The outbreak has so far spread to 37 cities and provinces nationwide.

Five imported patients are all Vietnamese people who recently returned from abroad. They were sent to quarantine areas in Kien Giang and Tay Ninh Provinces and are now being treated at local hospitals.

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 8,287 including 6,744 locally-transmitted cases.

As of 6 pm on June 4, a total of 3,242 Covid-19 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospital.

So far there have been 50 deaths, most of them being the elderly with serious underlying diseases.

At present, over 151,000 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or returned from virus-hit areas are being monitored at hospitals, quarantine facilities, and at home.

On June 3, an additional 45,571 people were given Covid-19 vaccine in Vietnam, raising the total number of vaccine doses used in the country to 1,156,056. The number of people who have received two doses has risen to 31,551.

This article was originally published in dtinews

