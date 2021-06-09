Home » Việt Nam detects 283 new COVID-19 patients at noon on Wednesday
Việt Nam detects 283 new COVID-19 patients at noon on Wednesday

by Daisy Nguyen

Việt Nam reported 283 new local cases of COVID-19 at noon on Wednesday, including 274 cases in quarantined or locked down areas.

The new cases include 52 in Bắc Giang Province, 20 in HCM City, six in Bắc Ninh Province, three in Hà Tĩnh Province and one in Hà Nội.

The Bắc Giang Province’s Centre for Disease Control reported an additional 201 cases screened in the locked down areas during May 27-29.

Most of the cases in Bắc Giang and Bắc Ninh are factory workers in quarantined areas.

Among the new cases, local authorities are tracking travel history of one case in Bắc Ninh Province and eight others in HCM City.

This article was originally published in vietnamnews

