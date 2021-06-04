Viet Nam confirms 50th death related to COVID-19

Visit Vietnam Insider’s homepage for more stories

A 67-year-old male COVID-19 patient with terminal cancer has died, the Ministry of Health announced.

The death of the man from Nam Định Province was the 50th in Việt Nam related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began earlier last year.

The man, Việt Nam’s COVID-19 Patient No 3,780, had end-stage lung cancer which metastasised to the brain three years ago. He had surgery to remove the upper lobe of his right lung, radiosurgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy many times at the K Hospital in Hà Nội’s Tân Triều District.

He tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on May 13 and was quarantined in Nam Từ Liêm District in Hà Nội.

He was moved to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Đông Anh District two days later with a diagnosis of end-stage lung cancer with brain metastases.

During treatment at the hospital, he developed respiratory failure, sepsis, fungal infection, went into septic shock and multiple organ failure.

He was treated with a ventilator, continuous dialysis, antibiotics, antifungals, corticosteroids and thrombosis prevention medication.

However, his condition did not improve and he suffered from multi-organ failure and was pronounced dead on Thursday.

The cause of death was announced as septic shock, multiple organ failure, sepsis in a patient with brain metastases, lung cancer and COVID-19.

This article was originally published in vietnamnews

