Video: A teacher in Vietnam beats his students, grabbing their hair and slapping them repeatedly in the face

The Vietnamese physical education teacher has been suspended due to video of him beating students

A physical education teacher at a middle school in Vietnam’s northern Lai Chau Province has been subject to a seven-day suspension from work following the discovery of a video capturing him beating multiple students in a classroom on Thursday.

According to the local media, Trinh Ngoc Hai, head of Than Uyen District’s education bureau in Lai Chau, on Friday afternoon confirmed the suspension of H., a physical education teacher at Muong Cang Middle School, as a step to facilitate the verification of the video in question.

Preliminary verification results showed that, as it was raining when H. was teaching a physical education class, he moved his students into a dome of a boarding house building in the school campus so that they could continue their lesson.

After that, the teacher carefully asked the students to keep practicing the movements he had instructed while he went to relieve himself.

However, in the absence of teacher, some students went to their boarding rooms, lied down and played together.

When the teacher returned to the dome, the students were nowhere to be found.

When the teacher found the students lying behind the closed doors of their boarding rooms, he could hardly contain his fury, according to Hai.

A Facebook user named H.N., which has been abbreviated for personal safety reasons, then uploaded a 20-second video capturing the teacher constantly beating the male students, grabbing their hair, and slapping them repeatedly in the face on the social media platform, according to Tuoi Tre Newspaper.

