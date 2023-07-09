VF 3 debut – VinFast introduces glass-enclosed car for the first time

VinFast VF 3 has just been launched to Vietnamese customers, but it is only a display version.

On the morning of July 7th, VinFast showcased a trio of electric cars including the VF 3, VF 6, and VF 7. This is the first time these three models have appeared in front of Vietnamese customers.

VinFast introduces VF 3 in a closed cage.

Among them, the VF 3 has attracted the most attention recently. The displayed version of VF 3 has a compact design with striking yellow paint, similar to the images previously revealed by VinFast.

Contrary to previous expectations, VinFast showcased the VF 3 in an enclosed casing, making it difficult to observe the details and interior of this model. The VF 3 is the first model displayed by VinFast in an enclosed casing. Previously, VinFast’s new models were all showcased in open spaces and unlocked.

Some details clarified on the VF 3 include the LED front lights and the 16-inch wheels with a sleek design.

The wheels of the VF 3 have a 5-spoke design painted in black.

Information about the engine and operating range of the VF 3 is still unknown. VinFast only revealed that the VF 3 will have two versions: Eco and Plus. Being in the mini car segment, it is likely that the VinFast VF 3 will have an operating range of under 200 km.

VinFast VF 3 will start accepting deposits in September and is expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2024.

VinFast launched VF 3 right after Wuling introduced Hongguang in Vietnam.

VinFast was introduced right after Wuling launched the Hongguang in Vietnam. Even the timing of the VF 3 project announcement closely coincides with the day Wuling first introduced the Hongguang. It can be seen that the Vietnamese automaker is very interested in the mini electric car segment and does not want to let its competitor Wuling easily dominate this market. The price of the VF 3 is predicted to be in the range of 300-350 million Vietnamese dong, higher than the Wuling Hongguang’s competitors (239-282 million Vietnamese dong). @Zing News