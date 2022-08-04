Verunan International OTC is Safe and Efficient, Opening A New Era For Crypto Digital Services

In recent years, with accelerating innovation of economic and financial forms, the Internet, big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies have exerted profound impacts on digital technology, enabling high-quality development of the global economy. With its rapid expansion, broad radiation, and extensive influence, the digital economy is now pulsating with unprecedented vitality, becoming a key force in restructuring global factors and resources, reshaping the global economic structure, and changing the global competitive landscape.

To seize the opportunity for rapid growth and follow the trend of global financial technology, Verunan International Crypto Digital Service Platform has begun a new chapter of the vigorous development of international OTC services.

Ⅰ. Verunan International Crypto Digital Service Platform defends the power of code.

Verunan is Veruna+n, the epitome of an omnipotent and omniscient defender of digital currency rules and laws. Through Verunan International Crypto Digital Service Platform, Verunan team realizes “code is law” and “block is justice”, which enable users around the world to participate in Verunan freely and fairly, further boosting the development of the digital economy and society and jointly promoting the prosperity and progress of human civilization.

Verunan International Crypto Digital Service Platform, an international crypto digital asset service platform based on blockchain technology, was founded in early 2021 and registered in California, the United States. Taking advantage of the powerful force of the top global team, together with high-quality investors and consultant teams, Verunan will pour overwhelming advantages of the core encryption technology and market-proven mature products with 100% passion and resources.

Ⅱ. Verunan International OTC services are secure, efficient, convenient, and usable.

The server of Verunan order receiving system has established a blockchain trust system based on VER payment protocol rather than on agreed rules. With abundant resources, Verunan has built a decentralized international OTC order receiving platform based on blockchain technology with USDT as the medium and has independently developed a VER payment protocol to help users complete the OTC payment business more efficiently. “Decentralized” services featuring remarkable technologies such as smart contracts and distributed databases make order receiving transactions fairer, more transparent, and authoritative.

Verunan Platform currently supports multi-currency off-exchange transactions and will support more than 100 legal currencies in the future, compatible with multiple crypto digital asset types such as BTC, ETH, EOS, TRX, etc.

Ⅲ. Verunan decentralized application platform ensures the privacy of global users.

Verunan allows all legitimate OTC businesses in the world to be settled on the Platform, together forming a complete international OTC order receiving service system and providing users with a high-quality and secure decentralized application platform.

While assuring users of a more efficient and smoother service experience, Verunan actively obtains the compliant financial license and third-party payment license that complies with the laws and regulations of all regions in the world and provides underlying technological services of legal financial and economic circulation for users around the world. Through the professional and rigorous KYC mechanism and anti-hacking, anti-phishing, and many other processes, Verunan dramatically reduces the risk of being cheated on off-exchange trading platforms, prevents fraud, minimizes consumer disputes, and protects personal data. Meanwhile, thanks to blockchain data encryption, it effectively protects the information of all users, eagerly responding to platform users’ concerns over their privacy.

Verunan International Crypto Digital Service Platform supports a variety of professional trading orders to build the underlying technology platform. Because of system building experience and huge trading volume, Verunan International OTC businesses can gain sustainable profits from the process of building a future that is secure, stable, fair, and efficient.

Through security technology, intelligent algorithms, and an international digital landscape, Verunan ecosystem protects the rights and interests of global users and promotes data linking and multi-party maintenance in the entire financial industry. The new ecosystem of freedom, equality, security, trust, openness and sharing opens a new era for digital crypto services.