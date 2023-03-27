Home » Verify the identity of the foreigner who died in a traffic accident in Da Lat
The Da Lat city functional force confirmed the identity of the Korean man who died in a traffic accident in the region on March 25.

A foreign guy driving a motorbike with BKS 49B1-035.48 on Tran Hung Dao Street from Kim Cuc junction to Hung Vuong Street (Da Lat city) early on March 25 caused a traffic collision and damaged a power pole.

When the event was discovered, bystanders rushed the man to the hospital, but owing to serious injuries, he died at Lam Dong General Hospital.

After getting information about the event, the functional forces arrived to confirm the victim’s identity.

The victim is Mr. Lim Chang S. (Korean nationality), registered to stay at a villa in Ham Da alley, Da Lat city from March 22 to March 28.

Officials are also working to contact the victim’s relatives to retrieve the corpse and deal with the aftermath.

